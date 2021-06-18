Starname (IOV) Trading Down 14.1% This Week

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 18th. Starname has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and $101,278.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Starname has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00059075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00024710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.51 or 0.00730707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00043338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00082808 BTC.

About Starname

Starname (IOV) is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . The official website for Starname is starname.me

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars.

