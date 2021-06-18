Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Short Interest Update

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the May 13th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STWD. Raymond James raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,202,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after buying an additional 1,533,273 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,665,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,960,000 after buying an additional 423,054 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,515,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,912,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,353,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.41. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

