State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $229,000 Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SiTime were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $111,663.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $1,943,797.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,369 shares of company stock worth $6,059,548. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SITM. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SiTime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

SiTime stock opened at $122.62 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $151.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.24 and a beta of 0.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

