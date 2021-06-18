State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $128,000 in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 42.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of SPNT opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.45. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 27.19%.

In related news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 27,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $287,535.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,067 shares of company stock worth $1,320,250. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

