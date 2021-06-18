State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New $269,000 Investment in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,072.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $64.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.96. The stock has a market cap of $910.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.45. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $70.69.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

SCVL has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.