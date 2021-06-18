State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases New Holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 602,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after buying an additional 237,335 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the first quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 661,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 37,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 33,171 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the period. 34.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

NGVC stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.58.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

