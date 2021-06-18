State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases New Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,826,000 after acquiring an additional 56,037 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 176,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOVE opened at $71.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.49. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.14.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The company had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on LOVE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

