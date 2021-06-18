State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes $243,000 Position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter valued at $237,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,503,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,869,000 after purchasing an additional 180,529 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter valued at $9,579,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $88,948.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,650 shares in the company, valued at $342,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.65 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.66) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RRGB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

