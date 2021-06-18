State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RUSHB. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 95.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 9.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RUSHB opened at $39.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $47.10.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.99%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

