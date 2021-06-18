State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 14,557 Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,557 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 61.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.22 million, a P/E ratio of -65.60 and a beta of 2.23. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $18.52.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.67 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

