State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 78.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in State Street by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in State Street by 108.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $534,817,000 after acquiring an additional 159,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,200,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in State Street by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,550,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,270,000 after acquiring an additional 35,827 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Shares of STT opened at $82.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.93. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $89.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

