Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

STXS opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $707.05 million, a P/E ratio of -95.39 and a beta of 1.56. Stereotaxis has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $9.59.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stereotaxis will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Stereotaxis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,241,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,784,000 after purchasing an additional 138,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stereotaxis by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,837,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,069,000 after purchasing an additional 73,222 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in Stereotaxis by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,626,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 724,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stereotaxis by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 77,766 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in Stereotaxis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 675,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 28,379 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stereotaxis (STXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.