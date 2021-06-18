Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a market perform rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.87.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,734,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

