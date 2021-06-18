Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Mike C. Smith Sells 40,000 Shares

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $2,436,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,727.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $61.50 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.25 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.44.
Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
SFIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.30.
About Stitch Fix
Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.
