Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) dropped 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.24 and last traded at $58.24. Approximately 45,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,611,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.13.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -84.25 and a beta of 2.02.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $423,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 333,953 shares of company stock valued at $16,350,606. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.