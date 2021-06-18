STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €34.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €37.43 ($44.04).

STM stock opened at €31.86 ($37.48) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($25.24). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €30.86.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

