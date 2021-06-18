Stock Repurchase Plan Approved by Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.

SNPS stock opened at $265.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys has a one year low of $184.40 and a one year high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total transaction of $1,727,475.23. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,989 shares of company stock worth $14,137,603. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

