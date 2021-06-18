Stock Repurchase Plan Approved by Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.
SNPS stock opened at $265.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys has a one year low of $184.40 and a one year high of $300.91.
In other Synopsys news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total transaction of $1,727,475.23. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,989 shares of company stock worth $14,137,603. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
