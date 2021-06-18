StormX Trading Down 16.9% Over Last Week (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 18th. Over the last seven days, StormX has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One StormX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. StormX has a market cap of $166.05 million and $8.97 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StormX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00058934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00024805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $267.39 or 0.00729387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00083978 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00042390 BTC.

StormX Profile

STMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,640,900,054 coins. The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StormX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StormX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.