Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Short Interest Up 21.0% in May

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the May 13th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2,055.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 147.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the first quarter worth $212,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Shares of STRA opened at $78.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.42. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $69.25 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.67.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $290.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.