Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Short Interest Up 22.6% in May

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 201,700 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the May 13th total of 164,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:STRS opened at $23.91 on Friday. Stratus Properties has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $37.36. The company has a market capitalization of $196.90 million, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 27.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 79.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Stratus Properties by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Stratus Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

