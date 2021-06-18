Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Short Interest Up 22.6% in May

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 201,700 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the May 13th total of 164,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ:STRS opened at $23.91 on Friday. Stratus Properties has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $37.36. The company has a market capitalization of $196.90 million, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.
Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter.
Stratus Properties Company Profile
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.
