Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the May 13th total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

SBBP stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.84. 7,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,013. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57. The company has a market cap of $191.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.61. Strongbridge Biopharma has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 72.48% and a negative net margin of 136.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBBP. JMP Securities cut Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Strongbridge Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

