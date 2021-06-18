Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $97,000 Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 366.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 249,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 30,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.