Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 60,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $129.62 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.06.

