Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 542,700 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the May 13th total of 415,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,427.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sumitomo Realty & Development from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Sumitomo Realty & Development alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SURDF opened at $34.24 on Friday. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.95.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It operates through five segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment leases and manages office buildings, residences, and other properties. The Sales segment sells condominiums, detached houses, and land lots.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.