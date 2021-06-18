Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CRO Sells $96,800.00 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $21.18 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of -14.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,098,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 1,680.8% during the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,274 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,581,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,327,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,041,000 after buying an additional 846,554 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after buying an additional 686,017 shares during the period. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

