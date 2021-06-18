Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Trading Up 3.8%

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) shares were up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.98 and last traded at $41.96. Approximately 3,109 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 483,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.07.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $240,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $7,308,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,538,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,975,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

