Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,370,000 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the May 13th total of 9,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 172,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 480.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1707 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.09%.

SU has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

