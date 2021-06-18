SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives $24.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.36.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87. SunPower has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.09.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $128,985.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,934.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,106 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,812. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 26.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 32.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

