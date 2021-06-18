Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster Sells 3,491 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 3,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $152,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,596,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,635,709.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 2,302 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $118,898.30.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 27,046 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $1,236,272.66.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,400,602.96.

On Monday, March 22nd, Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,424 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $1,218,168.64.

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.47. 62,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,341,220. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RUN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

