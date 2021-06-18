Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Short Interest Update

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the May 13th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Sunworks from $10.75 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sunworks by 328.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 494,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 379,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sunworks by 6,038.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 443,374 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunworks during the 1st quarter worth about $3,414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunworks by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 63,688 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunworks during the 1st quarter worth about $2,367,000. Institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

SUNW opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80. Sunworks has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $29.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 44.58% and a negative net margin of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sunworks will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

