Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.24

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.24 and last traded at $33.56, with a volume of 11603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUPN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.61.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $99,937.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,105,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 74,343 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

