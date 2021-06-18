Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) Trading Down 0.8%

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.19. Approximately 2,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 6,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77.

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, produces, processes, and sells hydrocarbons. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Sale, and Other Activities segments. The company explores for oil and gas in Western Siberia, Eastern Siberia, and Timan-Pechora provinces in Russia.

