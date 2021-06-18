Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,319 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.6% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Microsoft by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,633,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,072 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

MSFT stock opened at $260.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $193.55 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

