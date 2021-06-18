SVB Leerink Comments on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 140,696 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 43.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 69,874 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $1,272,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $800,000.

In other news, Director Michael Klayko sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $504,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,615.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $877,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,600 shares of company stock worth $5,741,288 in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

