SVB Leerink Comments on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.75. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.59.

VRTX stock opened at $188.36 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $185.64 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The company has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,793.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

