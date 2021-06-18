Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Swedish Match AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.42. Swedish Match AB has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $9.51.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 31.94%. The firm had revenue of $530.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Swedish Match AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

