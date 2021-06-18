Swiss National Bank Acquires 23,700 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO David P. Meeker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $201,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 111,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,626.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RYTM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

RYTM opened at $20.71 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $43.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.46). On average, research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.