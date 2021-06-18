Swiss National Bank Has $1.45 Million Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in American Software were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Software by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Software by 341.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 181,163 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in American Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in American Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Software during the 4th quarter worth $1,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMSWA. Sidoti upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $75,128.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,991. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $387,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 76,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,105 in the last three months. 9.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Software stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $798.40 million, a P/E ratio of 101.71 and a beta of 0.50. American Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $28.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

