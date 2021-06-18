Swiss National Bank Has $1.69 Million Stake in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.10% of Kenon worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Kenon by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kenon during the 4th quarter worth about $5,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEN opened at $35.00 on Friday. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.24.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 162.95%.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.

