Swiss National Bank Has $1.74 Million Position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Tivity Health worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 17,816 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.84, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.51. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.67 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TVTY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

