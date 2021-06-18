Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Short Interest Update

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,620,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the May 13th total of 8,780,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Switch stock remained flat at $$21.85 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,512. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 91.05 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Switch will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Switch’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWCH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

In other Switch news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 578,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,158.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,345,576 shares of company stock valued at $26,693,891. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Switch by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Switch by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Switch by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Switch by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,286,000 after purchasing an additional 106,743 shares in the last quarter. 39.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

