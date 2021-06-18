Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €108.53 ($127.69).

Shares of SY1 opened at €113.85 ($133.94) on Thursday. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €108.64.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

