Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $102.93 million-107.05 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.75 million.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Sypris Solutions from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

NASDAQ SYPR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.20. 98,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,505,863. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $68.70 million, a P/E ratio of 328.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.43%.

In other news, insider Rebecca R. Eckert sold 31,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $98,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $76,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

