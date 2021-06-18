Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

TISCF opened at $37.10 on Monday. Taisei has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $40.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.77.

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and builds social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.

