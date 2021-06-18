Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.750-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.43 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.750-0.850 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.89.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,151. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.70. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $136.81 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.57.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.