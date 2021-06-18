TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.35.

TAL opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $90.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of -108.53 and a beta of 0.10.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 344.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 27,272 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,025,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,320,000 after acquiring an additional 794,645 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 553,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,593,000 after acquiring an additional 108,184 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 88,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

