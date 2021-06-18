Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $93.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.74 and a beta of 0.21. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.90.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at $215,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,787 shares of company stock worth $703,675. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.