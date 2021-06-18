Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $260 million-270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.50 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Target Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Northland Securities raised shares of Target Hospitality from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target Hospitality presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.44.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

NASDAQ TH traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.79. 5,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,321. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $383.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Target Hospitality will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Target Hospitality stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Target Hospitality worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.