TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE TSI opened at $5.84 on Friday. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.76.

In other TCW Strategic Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann purchased 60,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $344,259.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 627,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,416.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 177,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,458. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

