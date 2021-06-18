Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,271 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Elastic were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $142.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.47. Elastic has a 12-month low of $80.18 and a 12-month high of $176.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Elastic’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $798,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,219 over the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.30.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

